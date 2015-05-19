AMSTERDAM May 19 The Dutch government said it will cut up to 5,000 jobs at its tax authority, almost a fifth of total staff, in a multi-year reorganisation that will see more tax inspections carried out automatically by computer.

The tax service has been severely criticised in recent years for multiple serious failures -- tax obligations have been frequently miscalculated and many rebates awarded in error, forcing inspectors to carry out unpopular mass clawbacks.

On Tuesday, a spokesman said the job of examining tax returns had increasingly come to resemble data mining and data analysis, a job done more cheaply, accurately and quickly by computer than by people.

Officials said the changes would bring in up to 2 billion euros a year in extra income.

The ruling Dutch Liberal-Labour coalition has committed itself to a punishing programme of cutting government spending in an attempt to restore public finances that were wrecked by the financial crisis, when it was forced to spend more than 20 billion euros on bailing out Dutch banks.

But the tax service's record with automation has been patchy. Last year, the tax authority abandoned work on a computer system that was meant to unify the collection of taxes and the payment of credits after spending nine years trying to get it to work at a cost of 203 million euros ($226.04 million).

The government said the new attempt at computerisation would involve linking existing systems so that tax inspectors would see at a glance if 50 tax credits were registered to a single address - something that is impossible under the existing system.

The tax authority currently has 28,000 staff. The government said those who lost their jobs would be offered work elsewhere in public administration.

