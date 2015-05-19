AMSTERDAM May 19 The Dutch government said it
will cut up to 5,000 jobs at its tax authority, almost a fifth
of total staff, in a multi-year reorganisation that will see
more tax inspections carried out automatically by computer.
The tax service has been severely criticised in recent years
for multiple serious failures -- tax obligations have been
frequently miscalculated and many rebates awarded in error,
forcing inspectors to carry out unpopular mass clawbacks.
On Tuesday, a spokesman said the job of examining tax
returns had increasingly come to resemble data mining and data
analysis, a job done more cheaply, accurately and quickly by
computer than by people.
Officials said the changes would bring in up to 2 billion
euros a year in extra income.
The ruling Dutch Liberal-Labour coalition has committed
itself to a punishing programme of cutting government spending
in an attempt to restore public finances that were wrecked by
the financial crisis, when it was forced to spend more than 20
billion euros on bailing out Dutch banks.
But the tax service's record with automation has been
patchy. Last year, the tax authority abandoned work on a
computer system that was meant to unify the collection of taxes
and the payment of credits after spending nine years trying to
get it to work at a cost of 203 million euros ($226.04 million).
The government said the new attempt at computerisation would
involve linking existing systems so that tax inspectors would
see at a glance if 50 tax credits were registered to a single
address - something that is impossible under the existing
system.
The tax authority currently has 28,000 staff. The government
said those who lost their jobs would be offered work elsewhere
in public administration.
($1 = 0.8981 euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Mark Heinrich)