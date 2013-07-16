By Anthony Deutsch
| AMSTERDAM, July 16
AMSTERDAM, July 16 The Dutch government is
reviewing double taxation treaties with developing countries to
determine if they are unfair and should be renegotiated, State
Secretary of Finance Minister Frans Weekers said.
The decision to examine the treaties, some of which date
back to the 1950s, came after several studies found that
emerging economies are losing revenue due to low tax rates set
in the deals.
It also comes amid a growing international effort to halt
tax dodging by multinationals.
The Netherlands has more than 90 double taxation agreements.
Several thousand international corporations, including 80 of the
world's largest, use the Netherlands to re-route profits from
dividends, royalties and interest, often paying no withholding
tax in the country of origin.
From the Netherlands, capital can be transferred to tax
havens, often reducing tax rates to below 10 percent. The use of
holding companies known as "brass-plaque" companies has led to
annual capital flows of 8 trillion euros ($10.44 trillion), or
more than 10 times annual Dutch GDP.
"These investments via the Netherlands are a problem because
they involve unintended use of Dutch tax treaties and investment
treaties," said tax researcher Francis Weyzig of Utrecht
Univercity.
The government commissioned the outside study into its dual
taxation agreements (DTA) with Bangladesh, Ghana, Uganda, Zambia
and the Philippines, a spokesman for the Ministry for
Development said.
It was launched shortly after Mongolia cancelled its treaty
with the Netherlands, accusing the Dutch of facilitating fiscal
avoidance. (For a Special report on the Mongolia case, see link.reuters.com/xam69t)
"We are looking at whether these treaties are possibly
damaging for these countries," Weekers told Reuters. "We are
looking (to see) if they can be misused and if there is a level
playing field."
Weekers said the study would determine if rich countries
have won better terms than developing ones.
A June study by the Centre for Research on Multinational
Corporations found that use of the Dutch tax system by
multinational corporations causes 771 million euros ($1.01
billion) in annual lost tax revenue in 28 developing countries.
There are at least 12,000 "brass-plaque" firms known as
special purpose institutions in the Netherlands. In 2010, 278
billion euros in dividends, royalties and interest were
channelled through them.
The companies create roughly 13,000 jobs and generate 3-3.4
billion euros in annual income for the Dutch economy through
taxes, wages and services, less than half a percent of annual
GDP, a government-backed study by Amsterdam University's Centre
for Economic Research (SEO), found.
($1 = 0.7661 euros)
(Edited by Sara Ledwith)