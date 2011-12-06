BRIEF-Hexagon holds early-stage talks with rivals on possible sale - WSJ
* Hexagon holds early-stage talks with rivals on possible sale - WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2rsstAe Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM Dec 6 The Dutch competition authority said on Tuesday it had visited mobile telephone operators in the Netherlands to investigate whether they had engaged in price-fixing or other uncompetitive practices.
The competition authority did not name any of the companies it visited.
The main mobile telephone operators in the country are KPN , Vodafone Group and Deutsche Telekom AG which operate under the T-Mobile brand.
* Hexagon holds early-stage talks with rivals on possible sale - WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2rsstAe Further company coverage:
* Neustar-Received notification from CFIUS,it will not take action to prevent deals contemplated by Aerial Topco merger deal from being consummated