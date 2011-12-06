BRIEF-Hexagon holds early-stage talks with rivals on possible sale - WSJ
* Hexagon holds early-stage talks with rivals on possible sale - WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2rsstAe Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM Dec 6 The Dutch operations of telecoms operators KPN, Vodafone, and Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile said in separate statements they were being investigated by the Dutch competition authorities.
Earlier on Tuesday, the competition authority said it had visited mobile telephone operators in the Netherlands to investigate whether they had engaged in price-fixing or other uncompetitive practices.
* Neustar-Received notification from CFIUS,it will not take action to prevent deals contemplated by Aerial Topco merger deal from being consummated