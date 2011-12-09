* Dutch government accused of "turning its back on science"
* Weak rules may lead to 145,000 preventable deaths by 2040
LONDON, Dec 9 Leading cancer, asthma and
heart health experts accused the Dutch government on Friday of
"all but closing down" its tobacco controls and said such lax
policies could lead to 145,000 preventable deaths by 2040.
In a letter to The Lancet medical journal, specialists from
Europe, the United States and Canada said new Dutch policy
moves, including weakening smoking bans in bars and ending the
reimbursement of quit-smoking aids, would inevitably cost lives.
"Every death that ensues would not just be the
responsibility of the tobacco industry, which continues to
promote its lethal product, but also a government that looks the
other way under the disingenuous banner of 'personal choice' and
allows this to happen," the experts wrote.
Smoking causes lung cancer, which is often fatal, and other
chronic respiratory diseases. It is also a major risk factor for
cardiovascular diseases, the world's number one killers.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) predicts that tobacco
will kill nearly 6 million people worldwide this year, including
more than 600,000 non-smokers who will die as a result of being
exposed to second-hand smoke. By 2030, it predicts that tobacco
could be killing 8 million people a year.
The experts writing in the Lancet said the Netherlands had
fallen out of step with the rest of Europe, and far behind
countries like Australia and Uruguay where governments have
taken tough action to curb the reach of the tobacco industry.
Authorities in the Netherlands, where the smoking rate is
relatively high compared to other Western countries, have
already relaxed existing smoke-free laws by saying they need not
apply to small owner-run bars.
The Lancet letter said the government was now set to reverse
a decision giving smokers who want to quit access to treatment
and help.
Florence Berteletti Kemp, director of the Brussels-based
Smokefree Partnership and a signatory to the Lancet letter,
accused the Dutch government of "turning its back on science and
on proven best practice".
"The strategies being adopted...will lead to more disease
and death," she said in a statement.
The Dutch health ministry, in a statement sent to Reuters,
said: "Prevention is a high priority for Edith Schippers, the
Dutch Minister of Health, Welfare and Sport. Her policy is
focused on informing youth about the dangers of alcohol, smoking
and drugs."
The ministry said that starting next year, medicine designed
to assist smokers to quit will not be paid for by the basic
health insurance, although support and advice during the process
of giving up smoking will still be covered by the basic health
insurance.
"Most European countries share this same policy," it added.
Geoffrey Fong of the University of Waterloo in Canada, who
also signed the Lancet letter, said Dutch policies were also out
of line with the WHO's Framework Convention on Tobacco Control,
an international agreement signed by more than 170 countries --
including the Netherlands -- aimed at curbing tobacco use.
"The Dutch government is reducing the information available
to consumers, refusing to introduce graphic pack warnings, and
reducing assistance for smokers who want to quit," Fong said,
accusing policymakers of "leaving smokers to their fate, which
has been strongly determined by the highly addictive products of
the tobacco industry."
Cigarette packs in the Netherlands carry warning signs
saying "Smoking Kills" but not photographs illustrating the
dangers of smoking, like in some other countries.
Earlier this year, a Dutch study called SimSmoke2 projected
the effect of tobacco policies on smoking rates and future
premature deaths and found that without effective tobacco
controls, almost a million lives would be cut short in the
Netherlands due to smoke-related diseases between 2011 and 2040.
The experts said that of these, 145,000 lives could be saved
over the same period by comprehensive tobacco controls.
