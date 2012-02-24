* Supreme Court asks European Court of Justice to assess law
* In 2010, a court ruled the legislation violated EU law
AMSTERDAM Feb 24 The Dutch Supreme Court
said on Friday it had asked the European Court of Justice to
assess whether a Dutch law forcing utilities to split their
production and supply arms from their networks complied with
European Union legislation.
Dutch utilities have either completed or are in the process
of carrying out that separation.
Essent, Eneco, and Delta, three of the country's biggest
utilities, brought a case against the 2007 legislation requiring
energy utilities to spin off their network grids from the
production and commercial activities in order to encourage
competition.
Some utilities and analysts in the Netherlands objected to
the law and said it would weaken Dutch companies, making them
attractive takeover targets for foreign companies.
In 2010, a court ruled the Dutch legislation did not comply
with EU law, but the Dutch state then appealed to the Supreme
Court.
"The Supreme Court has sent questions to the European Court
of Justice to ask them for their interpretation of the (Dutch)
law," a spokeswoman for the Supreme Court told Reuters.
One of the questions the High Court wants answered is
whether the reasons behind the introduction of the Dutch
unbundling law, such as promoting a transparent functioning of
the energy market, are proportional to the limitations to free
movement of capital it imposes, the court said in a statement.
Dutch utilities Essent and Nuon have already split their
production and supply arms from their network divisions ahead of
the Dutch legal requirement do so by 2011, and after deciding in
2008 to pursue alliances with foreign partners.
Germany's RWE bought the production and delivery
arm of Essent, while Sweden's Vattenfall scooped up
Nuon. The network arms of the two companies were spun off and
remain in public hands.
"We feel that as an integrated company we can be more
efficient," an Eneco spokesman said.
(Reporting By Ivana Sekularac and Tjibbe Hoekstra; editing by
James Jukwey)