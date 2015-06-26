(Adds details, context)
AMSTERDAM, June 26 The Dutch Supreme Court ruled
on Friday that energy producers in the country must sell their
distribution grids into public ownership, finding that the 2008
law forcing them to do so does not contravene European law.
The ruling is all but certain to settle a long-running
dispute over the structure of the Dutch electricity and gas
supply industries.
Under the law, utilities had until 2010 to sell off their
distribution networks after they were privatised by the local
authorities that had owned them until that point.
Most have already done so, but three utilities -
Essent, owned by Germany's RWE, Delta and
Eneco - challenged the law, saying it contravened EU
rules on free movement of capital.
In Essent's case, the court definitively rejected the
challenge, though the consequences will be limited since the
company has sold its distribution network in the meantime.
In the cases of Delta and Eneco, the court referred the
matter back to a lower tribunal to determine whether the two
companies had the right to challenge the law under European
human rights agreements by arguing that their right to property
had been violated.
A fourth utility, Nuon, owned by Sweden's Vattenfall, had
already sold its grid.
Spokesmen for Essent and Eneco said they were still studying
the ruling and its consequences.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt and Toby Sterling, editing by
William Hardy)