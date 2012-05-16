BRUSSELS May 16 Belgian brewer Duvel said on Wednesday that turnover growth slowed in the first quarter against a strong start to last year due to poor weather and low consumer confidence, with most of the growth from exports.

The brewer of such beers as Duvel, Vedett and La Chouffe said margins had been impacted by rising raw material prices, intensified marketing and higher logistics costs, partly due to starting up a new logistics centre.

"The uncertain economic situation and the continuously bad weather make it hard to give concrete predictions for 2012," the company said in a statement. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)