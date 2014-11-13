BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
Nov 13 DVB Bank SE :
* 9-month consolidated net income before taxes was down 24.5 pct, to 72.6 million euros(9 months 2013: 96.2 million euros)
* 9-month net fee and commission income of 73.2 million euros (9 months 2013: 79.0 million euros) was down 7.3 pct on previous year's figure
* Concluded a total of 122 new transactions during period ending Sept. 30 with aggregate volume of 4.0 billion euros(9 months 2013: 101 transactions with a volume of 2.7 billion euros)
* 9-month net interest income after allowance for credit losses of 134.0 million euros was up slightly year-on-year (9 months 2013: 129.0 million euros)
* Consolidated net income after taxes was down 29.0 pct, to 58.1 million euros
* Compared to 2013 year-end, DVB's total assets as at Sept. 30 increased marginally, from 23.4 billion euros to 23.5 billion euros
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals