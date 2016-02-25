* Sluggish economic growth cools world trade
* Growing supply of new ships pressures shipping margins
* Banks boost loss provisions for ship loans
* Banking supervisors keep close eye on ship loans
By Andreas Kröner and Jonathan Gould
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 Germany's shipping lenders are
preparing for sustained pain as weakening trade and an
over-supply of ships show no signs of easing, industry officials
said.
Europe's biggest economy was one of the world's main centres
of global ship finance before the 2008 credit crisis and the
five most involved banks still have around 80 billion euros ($88
billion) of loans outstanding to the sector, a difficult
exposure to manage given tighter scrutiny from bank regulators.
"The structural imbalance from the over-supply of transport
capacity and low demand will continue and we don't expect any
encouraging upswing as a result," shipping bank DVB
Chief Executive Ralf Bedranowsky said on Thursday.
Global freight rates have fallen as slowing trade spreads
through western countries and more recently to China.
"We had a great ride for 15 years thanks to China's economic
boom; now, it's over," said Carsten Wiebers, responsible for
ship finance at Ipex, a unit of state development bank KFW.
"This is not a short-term dip; we have to prepare for growth
rates in world trade like we had 20 years ago," Wiebers said.
The back book of wobbling ship loans has forced lenders such
as NordLB, HSH, Commerzbank and KFW
to take writedowns and boost buffers against portfolios
turning bad.
DVB more than doubled its provisions for credit losses to
142 million euros last year to cover old shipping loans and new
risks in its offshore finance portfolio.
"The risk is rising that shipping banks will have to boost
provisions and that the number of non-performing loans will
rise," said Alexander Hendricks, an analyst at credit rating
agency Moody's.
The strengthening dollar against the euro was a further
threat to European lenders because a lot of ship financing is
booked in the U.S. currency, he said.
Some shipping specialists could profit from the situation.
NordLB and two partners have formed a joint venture to provide
consulting on restructuring of non-performing ship loans.
There could be plenty of work. DVB said the large number of
vessels still on order from shippers could play into a rise in
distressed sales, bankruptcies and restructurings.
Nearly 500 new container ships - more than 20 percent of the
existing fleet - are due for delivery by 2018 as owners seek
economies of scale and more fuel efficient ships, DVB said.
To avoid losses, lenders have focused increasingly on ships
with contracts guaranteeing their use for years into the future.
"We have become even more selective about our counterparties
and projects," KFW's Wiebers said. "Today we expect much better
credit quality on the part of the shipping companies and we
demand much higher equity capital."
The European Central Bank and German financial watchdog
Bafin have thoroughly scoured the ship portfolios of the
country's lenders, making it unlikely that big problems still
lurk below the surface, said Moody's analyst Hendricks.
Still, some bankers worry their buffers for bad loans may
not be high enough.
"I go to bed every night with this question and I don't
necessarily wake up in the morning with an answer," said one
bank board member, who declined to be named.
($1 = 0.9069 euros)
(Editing by Andreas Cremer and Susan Thomas)