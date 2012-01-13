SINGAPORE Jan 13 Germany's DVB Bank SE
said it may repossess two Airbus A320 aircraft from
India's troubled Kingfisher Airlines Ltd if the
carrier failed to meet its commitment to the lender in due time.
The cash-strapped Kingfisher, controlled by flamboyant
liquor baron Vijay Mallya, is having trouble making interest
payments and paying salaries.
"It is a painful situation, it requires a lot of time and
work," Bertrand Grabowski, a member of the board at the bank who
oversees the aviation business, told Reuters in an interview on
Friday.
"We have said to Vijay (Mallya) that we cannot continue like
this. If we are not paid on due time we will certainly consider
repossession of the aircraft," he added, while declining to
comment if there is a certain deadline that the bank has set.
Last month, Indian tax officials froze several of
Kingfisher's bank accounts for failure to pass on to the
government the service taxes that are included in ticket prices.
It has until March to pay the outstanding service tax, the
Indian finance ministry said.
Grabowski said the amount of loan that DVB has extended to
Kingfisher was not significant to its $10 billion aviation
portfolio and said the carrier is the only problem that DVB has
in its aviation balance sheet.
Kingfisher was not immediately available for comment.
On the outlook for this year he said the bank might see
slower new loan growth to aviation clients as the risk in the
sector is likely to be higher in 2012 due to tough operating
environment for the airlines .
DVB is likely to extend only $2-2.5 billion new loans this
year compared to $3 billion in 2011, Grabowski said.
(Additional reporting by Aniruddha Basu in Mumbai; Reporting by
Harry Suhartono; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)