UPDATE 1-China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
Aug 14 Dvb Bank SE : * Says H1 consolidated net income before taxes of EUR 41.4 million * Says H1 total interest income declined by 7.9%, from EUR471.9 million to
EUR434.7 million * Says at EUR 105.0 million, H1 net interest income decreased by 9.6%
year-on-year (H1 2013: EUR 116.2 million) * Says H1 net income after taxes was down 45.3%, to EUR 31.7 million (H1 2013:
EUR 57.9 million) * Says as at 30 June 2014 tier 1 ratio 19.4% and total capital ratio 21.1% * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
VIENNA, April 22 The European Central Bank has decided on interest rates and bond purchases for the rest of 2017 and will decide what to do beyond that in the second half of this year, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published on Saturday.