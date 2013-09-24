BRIEF-UAE's Sharjah Islamic Bank board approves issue of convertible sukuk
* Board approves issue of 266.8 million dirhams convertible sukuk Source :(http://bit.ly/2oBn2ht) Further company coverage:
PARIS, Sept 24 A 4.8 percent stake in German real estate group Deutsche Wohnen is being placed at 13.05-13.10 euros a share, traders familiar with the placement said on Tuesday.
UBS is acting as bookrunner for the transaction, the traders added.
Shares in Deutsche Wohnen closed at 13.55 euros on Monday, giving the company a market value of around 2.3 billion euros ($3.1 billion). ($1 = 0.7412 euros) (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by James Regan)
RABAT, March 30 Addoha, Morocco's biggest property developer by market value, reported an 18 percent jump in net profit for 2016 to 1 billion dirhams ($100 million).
