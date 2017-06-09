June 9 UK mail delivery firm DX Group is under preliminary investigation by the London police after an allegation was made against it relating to its collection and delivery service DX Exchange, it said on Friday.

"The investigation is at a very early stage," DX said in a brief statement, without giving any details of what the allegation against it was.

DX traces its origins to the legal sector and even today its DX Exchange members' network supplies the majority of the top legal firms within the UK.

The service, which can be used to correspond with 25,000 members across the UK and Republic of Ireland, also caters to central and local government, banks and building societies, estate agents and accountants, among others.

The company said its board had received the details of the allegation on June 7 and was co-operating fully with the City of London Police Economic Crime Directorate.

The news comes as DX is set to put to vote its planned reverse takeover of John Menzies distribution arm, after securing the backing of its largest investor Gatemore Capital Management earlier this month with revised deal terms. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)