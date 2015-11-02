(Corrects price in second paragraph to $37.30 from $37.70)

Nov 2 British drugmaker Shire Plc said it would buy Dyax Corp for about $5.9 billion to gain access to the drug developer's late-stage treatment for a severe breathing difficulty.

The offer price of $37.30 per share represents a 35.5 percent premium to Dyax's stock's Friday closing. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)