HONG KONG, April 17 Singapore-based Dymon Asia
Capital has hired former SAC Capital Asia head Jay Luo to
oversee risk management and operations for its $2.85 billion
hedge fund assets.
Luo will join as president and partner in June and be based
in Hong Kong, Jason Eng, Dymon's chief compliance officer,
confirmed to Reuters in an e-mail, adding the appointment was
subject to regulatory approvals.
Bloomberg first reported the news.
Luo has quit Steven A. Cohen's $14 billion firm after ten
years, two sources told Reuters on Friday, in one of the most
high-profile departures for some years in the regional hedge
fund industry.