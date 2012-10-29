(Adds detail)
By Nishant Kumar
HONG KONG Oct 29 Dymon Asia Capital is
branching out to the private equity world, launching a fund with
backing from a unit of Singapore state investor Temasek
Holdings, a company email obtained by Reuters shows, indicating
an uncommon move by a hedge fund.
The firm aims to raise S$300 million ($246 million) for
Dymon Asia Private Equity (DAPE), Keith Tan, Dymon's managing
partner told clients in an email this month.
Tan did not respond to an emailed request for comment.
The new private equity fund is getting S$100 million from
Heliconia Capital Management Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Temasek,
the email showed.
DAPE will focus on private and listed small and medium
enterprises with revenue of between S$25 million to S$500
million, Tan said in the brief e-mail.
The Singapore-based firm, set-up by Danny Yong, a former
founding partner and chief investment officer of Abax Global
Capital, is one of the biggest ever homegrown hedge funds in
Asia with assets under management of about $2.8 billion.
Dymon's assets include about $2.5 billion in its macro hedge
fund, which has grown from $113 million since its launch in
2008. It is currently closed to fresh investments.
($1 = 1.2209 Singapore dollars)
