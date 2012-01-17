Jan 17 Oil and gas company Dynamic
Offshore Resources Inc said it expects to sell about 16.7
million shares at between $17 and $19 apiece, in its initial
public offering.
The company expects to receive net proceeds of about $277
million from the offering, based on the midpoint of the
indicative price range.
In August, Dynamic Offshore filed to raise up to $400
million in its IPO.
The company, which expects to list on the New York Stock
Exchange under the symbol "DOR," lists private equity firms
Riverstone Holdings and Carlyle among its backers.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO can be different.