* Deal consists of $680 mln in cash, 74 mln of SandRidge
shares
* Deal expected to close in Q2
* Sees deal adding to its earnings, cash flow per share
* SandRidge shares down 11 percent
Feb 1 Oil and gas producer SandRidge
Energy Inc will buy Gulf of Mexico-focused Dynamic
Offshore Resources for about $1.28 billion in cash and stock as
part of its 3-year plan to double its oil production.
SandRidge said it will pay about $680 million in cash and
about 74 million of its shares at $8.02 apiece.
The company's shares fell 11 percent in after-market
trading, after closing at $7.83 on Wednesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
Houston-based Dynamic Offshore, which is backed by private
equity firms Riverstone Holdings LLC and the Carlyle Group, had
postponed its initial public offering on Tuesday.
About half of Dynamic Offshore's production of 25 thousand
barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboed) is oil. Its proved
reserves were 62.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) as
of last year.
"These oil-rich assets will add reserves, production and
cash flow at an attractive valuation that is consistent with the
achievement of SandRidge's three-year plan to triple EBITDA and
double oil production while lowering its debt to EBITDA ratio,"
SandRidge said in a statement.
SandRidge's Chief Executive Tom Ward said the assets, which
were valued at more than $50,000 per flowing barrel, will
contribute free cash flow in excess of $200 million.
"They will gain a fair amount of cash flow with it, which
helps offset some of their drilling needs," Stephens analyst
William Butler said.
Oklahoma City-based SandRidge said the deal, expected to
close in the second quarter, will add to its earnings and cash
flow per share.
The company said it had secured $725 million in committed
financing from BofA Merrill Lynch, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey
and Royal Bank of Scotland Plc.
BofA Merrill Lynch and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey served as
financial advisers to SandRidge.
