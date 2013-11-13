NEW YORK Nov 12 A team of financial advisers from UBS AG has left to form an independent investment firm in partnership with Dynasty Financial Partners, Dynasty said on Tuesday.

Jonathan Blau, a former senior vice president at UBS, founded Fusion Family Wealth LLC with Harvey Radler, James Cloudman and advisers Jeffrey Blick and Joel Bodner, all formerly of UBS.

The team, which managed $900 million in client assets at UBS, founded the new firm on Nov. 8, Blau said in an interview. Blau is the president and chief executive of Fusion Family Wealth, which has offices in New York City and on Long Island.

Dynasty has created an investment platform for the team's new firm that includes proprietary research from Wilshire Associates and Callan Associates as well as reporting technology and portfolio tools from Envestnet.

"We're not aware of anyone who has the breadth of Dynasty's capabilities," Blau said. "From a business development standpoint, we have a lot of creative freedom."

Blau declined to comment on his team's annual revenue production while at UBS.

A representative of UBS declined to comment on the departures.

The move came after Dynasty announced on Nov. 4 that it had partnered with two former Credit Suisse financial advisers to help bolster their independent investment advisory firm.