Oct 15 Dynasty Financial Partners, a wealth management start-up that has expanded by attracting breakaway veteran brokers, said on Monday it added a former Morgan Stanley Wealth Management team that joined one of the firm's existing independent advisory practices in the Boston area.

Advisers Travis Tucker, Don Brusca and Stacy Bazylinski left Morgan Stanley Wealth Management on Friday to join Risk Paradigm Group LLC, an independent firm started last year by veteran adviser David Gatti, who had also previously been at Morgan Stanley.

"What it really came down to was taking ownership of our business and being able to be involved in our business day-to-day," Tucker said in an interview about his team's decision to move.

The advisers were legacy Citigroup Smith Barney advisers who joined Morgan Stanley Wealth Management after the merger of Morgan Stanley's wealth business with Citigroup's Smith Barney in 2009. They were based out of the firm's Danvers, Massachusetts office.

Brusca, a more than three-decade industry veteran, had also previously worked at Merrill Lynch, according to regulatory filings.

Tucker said he and his team chose to go independent with Risk Paradigm in part because of their former connection with Gatti, whom they knew during their Smith Barney days.

"We're able to step right in with very little interruption to our current business," he said.

Risk Paradigm is one of the partnering firms at Dynasty, which was founded in December 2010 by former Citigroup executive Shirl Penney. The firm has expanded since then by partnering with independent firms, like Risk Paradigm, and adding independent adviser teams, like Tucker's.

Dynasty bills itself as a firm that offers technological and administrative support for advisers that want to go independent but lack the backing of a big firm.

Risk Paradigm, which has offices in Austin, Boston and Chicago, also added former UBS Wealth Management Americas adviser Sam Kiefer to its team in February.

"We've been building a business that would allow advisers to plug into an institutional buy-side boutique," said Gatti, who said he plans eventually to add other teams and advisers. "Rather than a number of advisers in our business plan that we have, it's really the quality of the culture that we're seeking to preserve."