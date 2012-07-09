July 9 After two decades, veteran financial adviser Michael Hull has left the Wall Street brokerage world to open his own practice with wealth management start-up Dynasty Financial Partners.

Hull, joined by his brother Patrick Hull and four others, left Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in late June to open Bluepoint Investment Counsel LLC, an independent firm based in Madison, Wisconsin.

The Hull brothers had been institutional consulting directors with Morgan Stanley's Graystone Consulting, the company's institutionally focused unit. Michael Hull, ranked fourth by Barron's among Wisconsin's top advisers, managed about $3.8 billion in client assets, according to the ranking.

Hull said he decided to move because he wanted more control over investment resources for his clients, primarily public pensions, universities and other ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

"We were struggling a bit with the kind of things that were available to us to serve our clients," Hull said on Monday. "Being independent allows us to source the best resources from the best providers."

Hull's team joined Dynasty, which caters to advisers who want to go independent but lack backing from a big firm. Dynasty, founded by former Citigroup executive Shirl Penney in December 2010, offers technological and administrative support for newly independent teams.

New York-based Dynasty has made several big hires from top brokerages in 2012, including teams from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, Bank of America's Merrill Lynch and UBS Wealth Management Americas. Dynasty targets the top 3 percent of advisers, focusing on those with $300 million or more in assets under management.

Penney told Reuters in February that he wants to add 100 firms with $100 billion in assets under management over the next six years.

The Hull brothers were joined by advisers Ariana Neuner and Kent Costello, as well as Lauren Kelly, chief financial officer, and Natasha Augustine, senior investment analyst, also previously with Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.

Hull said he plans to eventually expand his firm by adding other veterans.

"There are great advisers out there struggling with the same issues that we struggled with, and we are building our business to be a home to those advisers," Hull said.