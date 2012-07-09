July 9 After two decades, veteran financial
adviser Michael Hull has left the Wall Street brokerage world to
open his own practice with wealth management start-up Dynasty
Financial Partners.
Hull, joined by his brother Patrick Hull and four others,
left Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in late June to open
Bluepoint Investment Counsel LLC, an independent firm based in
Madison, Wisconsin.
The Hull brothers had been institutional consulting
directors with Morgan Stanley's Graystone Consulting, the
company's institutionally focused unit. Michael Hull, ranked
fourth by Barron's among Wisconsin's top advisers, managed about
$3.8 billion in client assets, according to the ranking.
Hull said he decided to move because he wanted more control
over investment resources for his clients, primarily public
pensions, universities and other ultra-high-net-worth
individuals.
"We were struggling a bit with the kind of things that were
available to us to serve our clients," Hull said on Monday.
"Being independent allows us to source the best resources from
the best providers."
Hull's team joined Dynasty, which caters to advisers who
want to go independent but lack backing from a big firm.
Dynasty, founded by former Citigroup executive Shirl
Penney in December 2010, offers technological and administrative
support for newly independent teams.
New York-based Dynasty has made several big hires from top
brokerages in 2012, including teams from Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney, Bank of America's Merrill Lynch and UBS Wealth
Management Americas. Dynasty targets the top 3 percent of
advisers, focusing on those with $300 million or more in assets
under management.
Penney told Reuters in February that he wants to add 100
firms with $100 billion in assets under management over the next
six years.
The Hull brothers were joined by advisers Ariana Neuner and
Kent Costello, as well as Lauren Kelly, chief financial officer,
and Natasha Augustine, senior investment analyst, also
previously with Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.
Hull said he plans to eventually expand his firm by adding
other veterans.
"There are great advisers out there struggling with the same
issues that we struggled with, and we are building our business
to be a home to those advisers," Hull said.