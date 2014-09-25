NEW YORK, Sept 25 TRUE Private Wealth Advisors,
an independent registered investment advisory (RIA) firm that is
affiliated with New York-based Dynasty Financial Partners, said
on Thursday it hired two new advisers at office in Salem,
Oregon.
John H. Martin joined TRUE Private Wealth in September from
Strategic Capital Alternatives, according to a statement from
Dynasty.
Martin's independent practice was also affiliated with KMS
Financial Services, according to records with the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). Seattle-based KMS is an
independent broker dealer with around 325 financial advisers
that was bought by the Miami-based Ladenburg Thalmann Financial
Services Inc in August.
Michael W. Long joined TRUE in August from an independent
wealth management firm that affiliated with the independent
broker-dealer NFP Advisor Services. Before NFP Securities, Long
was a broker at Morgan Stanley.
Dynasty is a wealth management group founded in 2010 by
former Citigroup Inc. and Smith Barney executives. It
provides technology and set-up services to brokers who want to
establish independent businesses and helps existing RIAs recruit
veteran financial advisers to join them.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by David Gregorio)