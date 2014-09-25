NEW YORK, Sept 25 TRUE Private Wealth Advisors, an independent registered investment advisory (RIA) firm that is affiliated with New York-based Dynasty Financial Partners, said on Thursday it hired two new advisers at office in Salem, Oregon.

John H. Martin joined TRUE Private Wealth in September from Strategic Capital Alternatives, according to a statement from Dynasty.

Martin's independent practice was also affiliated with KMS Financial Services, according to records with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). Seattle-based KMS is an independent broker dealer with around 325 financial advisers that was bought by the Miami-based Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc in August.

Michael W. Long joined TRUE in August from an independent wealth management firm that affiliated with the independent broker-dealer NFP Advisor Services. Before NFP Securities, Long was a broker at Morgan Stanley.

Dynasty is a wealth management group founded in 2010 by former Citigroup Inc. and Smith Barney executives. It provides technology and set-up services to brokers who want to establish independent businesses and helps existing RIAs recruit veteran financial advisers to join them.