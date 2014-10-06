NEW YORK Oct 6 Two financial advisers who left
Wells Fargo Advisors in late summer to launch their own
independent advisory firm outside Kansas City, Kansas, joined
Dynasty Financial Partners' network, Dynasty said on Monday.
Timothy Rodgers and Keith Osborne, who managed $400 million
in combined client assets at Wells Fargo, resigned in mid-July
and early August respectively to open NovaR Wealth Advisors
along with client services associate Brian Fry.
Rodgers, who spent two-thirds of his 30-year career at AG
Edwards, said running his own business allows him to present
more options and investment opportunities to his clients, many
of whom are high net worth individuals.
Dynasty is a New York firm founded in 2010 by former Smith
Barney and Citigroup executives that designs technology and
investment products for independent advisers.
"With NovaR Wealth as an independent firm through Dynasty,
we now have access to a much wider selection of financial
resources," Rodgers said.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)