NEW YORK May 11 Dynasty Financial Partners, a
high-end service provider started by former Smith Barney brokers
that supports around 30 independent financial adviser firms,
said Monday it added a firm in Maine that managed about $425
million in assets.
Led by financial advisers Scott Upham, Odette Galli and John
Duffy, the advisory group Cribstone Capital Management joined
Dynasty's platform in Brunswick, Maine, from Ameriprise
Financial and LPL Financial.
Upham, who co-founded Cribstone when he worked at Ameriprise
in 2012, named the firm after a nearly 90-year-old bridge in
nearby Harpswell, Maine, that was built to link two islands and
withstand 10-foot-tides.
Upham said Cribstone's clients, three-quarters of which are
high net worth Maine families, almost all have philanthropic
ties with many focused on the environment. Cribstone's niche is
to create long-term financial plans for those clients and help
them develop "a mission for the rest of their moneys," he said.
Upham did something similar before he joined Ameriprise in
2012. The Maine native spent seven years at Russel Financial
Services helping financial advisers work with non-profit clients
to develop governance plans.
Galli, who joined Ameriprise in 2013, started her career at
Morgan Stanley, and later worked for non-profit organizations,
including the Maine Audubon and National Wildlife Federation.
