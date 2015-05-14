By Jed Horowitz
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 14 Dynasty Financial Partners has
hired Scott Welch, a specialist in devising "alternative"
investment strategies for financial planners and investment
advisers, as its chief investment officer.
Welch, 54, told Reuters he will join Dynasty June 8 as a
capital-committing partner. The firm sells client management,
trading, legal, investing and other business services and
products to independent financial advisers who generally work
with wealthy investors.
Founded four years ago by former Smith Barney executives
Todd Thomson and Shirl Penney, Dynasty has 28 advisory teams
managing about $23 billion of client assets.
Welch made his name as cofounder and chief investment
officer of Fortigent LLC, a so-called turnkey asset management
provider (TAMP) founded in 1996 that manages portfolios for
investment advisers.
LPL Financial Holdings, the biggest independent
brokerage firm in the U.S., bought Fortigent in 2012 as a
standalone business for advisers who work with wealthy clients
but is now reorganizing the unit.
"I'm an entrepreneur at heart who thoroughly enjoys building
wealth management firms," said Welch, who left Fortigent last
year and will divide his time between his home in Maryland and
Dynasty's New York City headquarters.
"The opportunity to become an owner with other
entrepreneurial owners like Todd and Shirl is very exciting."
Thomson, a former chief financial officer of Citigroup, said
he first met Welch when Dynasty, in its early days, considered
buying Fortigent.
Welch will help recruit brokers who are considering leaving
their firms to become independent advisers, promote Dynasty's
own TAMP service to teams that want to outsource asset
allocation and help others choose outside portfolio managers.
Dynasty already wholesales alternative investment services
from Wilshire Associates, long-only investment models from
Callan Associates and private market investments through
Hamilton Lane.
Welch, who worked at Swiss Bank Corp and The Globecon Group
prior to joining Fortigent, will continue to sit on the
editorial advisory boards of "The Journal of Wealth Management"
and "Investments & Wealth Monitor."
At Dynasty, he will report to Thomson, the firm's chairman
who has been serving as its interim chief investment officer.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)