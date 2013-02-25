Feb 25 Octagon Financial Services, a
Virginia-based independent advisory firm focused on wealth
preservation for professional athletes, said on Monday it joined
New York-based Dynasty Financial Partners as the firm looks to
expand its client offerings.
Dynasty, which caters to independent adviser teams seeking
the backing of a larger firm, has grown since its founding in
December 2010 by partnering with veteran adviser teams, like
Octagon.
"Our client base has grown," along with the salaries of the
professional athletes Octagon works with, said Octagon Senior
Vice President Frank Zecca in an interview, adding that the
expansion of the firm was one reason they chose to join Dynasty.
"We wanted to have more hands-on consulting with how to put
the portfolios together to help maintain the wealth of our
clients," he said.
Dynasty, founded by former Citigroup executive Shirl
Penney, offers technological and administrative support for both
newly independent and already existing independent teams. The
firm targets the top 3 percent of advisers, focusing on those
with $300 million or more in assets under management.
"The senior management at Dynasty had the same vision we did
in understanding the needs of our clients," Zecca said.
Octagon, based in McLean, counts a number of professional
athletes and entertainers among its clients, including Olympic
gold medalists and those in national baseball, basketball,
football and hockey leagues. The firm works with many of its
clients from their first contract signing through retirement and
beyond.