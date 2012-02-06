Feb 6 Dynasty Financial, a fast-growing
network of financial advisers, has snagged another breakaway
practice.
After more than two decades working as a broker at several
Wall Street firms, financial adviser Larry King tapped the
14-month-old wealth management start-up to help build out his
new independent practice.
King and his partner, adviser Daniel Gale, left Morgan
Stanley Smith Barney late Friday to start their own firm,
King Wealth Management Group. King Wealth is the ninth adviser
firm to join Dynasty, which has expanded over the past year by
attracting breakaway veteran brokers.
New York-based Dynasty bills itself as a firm that offers
technological and administrative support for advisers that want
to move into the independent space but lack the backing of a big
firm. That means getting advisers started with everything from
interior office design to insurance services. The company was
pleased to add an advisory practice as prominent as King's.
"They're one of the largest financial adviser teams in
upstate New York," said Dynasty founder and former Citigroup
executive Shirl Penney, who told Reuters he knew King from
his days at Citi's legacy Smith Barney.
King and Gale were not immediately available for comment.
Penney said much of what the firm offers to advisers stemmed
from needs he saw going unmet during his days in the industry.
With its nine partnering adviser firms, Dynasty now has just
north of $10 billion in assets under management.
The firm targets advisers in the top 2 percent to 3 percent
of the adviser population, focusing on those with $300 million
or more in assets under management.
Penney said he planned to bring on board one adviser firm a
month over the course of 2012, with the long-term goal of adding
100 firms with $100 billion in assets under management over the
next five to six years.
"When we first started, we did bring in more teams on the
East Coast, so that the (Dynasty) team and I could get there
quickly," Penney said. "But we have it pretty well worked out
now ... You're going to see us make announcements in the
Midwest, and eventually, on the West Coast."
King Wealth is based in Saratoga Springs, New York. The two
advisers will be joined by Jane Quinn and Casey Congel, also
from their team.
King, a 22-year industry veteran, had also previously worked
at Prudential Securities and Merrill Lynch, where he started his
career in the early 1990s.