April 3 Dynasty Financial Partners, a wealth management start-up that has grown over the past year by attracting brokers from big Wall Street firms, has added a veteran former Smith Barney manager to its board of directors.

Jerry Eberhardt, who worked for Citigroup Inc's Smith Barney for four decades up until 2009, became the 11th member of Dynasty's board, which is chaired by former Citi Chief Financial Officer and Citi Global Wealth Management Chief Executive Todd Thomson.

"I wanted to be more engaged on the West Coast and in the Midwest," Eberhardt, 71, told Reuters from his home in Santa Barbara.

Part of his role will be to help expand Dynasty's presence in the region by recruiting and educating advisers about the firm.

"I think I understand what's going on at that level in terms of what kind of culture they're looking for," he said.

Eberhardt started as an adviser with Smith Barney in the 1970s, eventually becoming a branch manager and later running the Western division of the firm overseeing 2,500 advisers in 125 locations in his most recent role.

"Jerry was one of my mentors in the business," said Dynasty founder Shirl Penney, also a former Citigroup executive, who started the firm in December 2010 after spending two years designing the platform.

Dynasty bills itself as a firm that offers technological and administrative support for advisers who want to go independent but lack the backing of a big firm. Dynasty targets advisers in the top 3 percent, focusing on those with $300 million or more in assets under management.

In the past 14 months, the firm has added nine partnering adviser teams with more than $10 billion in client assets.

Other board members include former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman William Donaldson and former American Express Chairman Harvey Golub.