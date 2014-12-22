Dec 22 A team of financial advisers from Texas that left Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management launched their own independent advisory firm and will use Dynasty Financial Partners' wealth management platform, Dynasty said on Monday.

Fortiter Wealth Management was created by L. Vincent Elliott, after leaving Deutsche Bank AG's asset & wealth management division where he was a director for the past 10 years.

The advisers, Elliott, Carey Cooney and Shannon McCue, had managed about $250 million in client assets at Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management.

Fortiter Wealth Management specializes in providing custom financial solutions and wealth counseling for a small number of affluent investors and their families.

"At Dynasty, we have seen increased activity in the independence space in the Southwest: this is the third team from Texas joining the Dynasty Network," said Shirl Penney, chief executive of Dynasty Financial.

Dynasty is a New York firm founded in 2010 by former Smith Barney and Citigroup Inc executives that designs technology and investment products for independent advisers.

Deutsche Bank could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)