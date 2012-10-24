By Charmian Kok

SINGAPORE Oct 24 Dynasty Real Estate Investment Trust, Singapore's first yuan-denominated initial public offering, was suspended on Wednesday as the sponsor for the $866 million IPO said the deal was hit by weak markets.

The sponsor, ARA Asset Management, part-owned by Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing's Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd , said there had been "a marked change in investor sentiment given the recent after-market performance of several IPOs and a gradual worsening of the overall market conditions".

The decision followed a spate of weak market debuts for IPOs in Southeast Asia, including Religare Health Trust, which owns hospital-related assets of India's Fortis <FOHE.NS.. It has fallen about 11 percent below its IPO price since its debut on Oct 19.

Pay-TV firm Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd, the region's most high-profile deal recently, also surpised with a weak debut last week.

In other deals, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd on Wednesday priced Hong Kong's largest public offering in three months at the bottom of the range in a further sign of tough times for new listings.

"In general, this weakness has been driven by lacklustre earnings results by large global corporations in the United States and Europe," ARA said in a statement.

ARA had planned to inject three Chinese office and retail properties in Nanjing, Dalian and Shanghai into the trust.

"We looked at the book at the end of the day. The demand was there but the demand was not such that we could allocate a transaction which we were comfortable to say would trade strongly in the aftermarket," said Cheun Hon Ho, head of equity capital markets for Southeast Asia at Macquarie, one of the book-runners on the deal.

Dynasty had planned to offer between 893.2 million and 900.8 million units to investors at 4.40 to 4.70 yuan each, or S$0.855 to S$0.915 each, raising as much as 5.41 billion yuan ($865.88 million).

DBS Group, Standard Chartered and Macquarie are the joint global coordinators, underwriters and issue managers for the IPO.