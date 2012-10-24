By Charmian Kok
SINGAPORE Oct 24 Dynasty Real Estate Investment
Trust, Singapore's first yuan-denominated initial public
offering, was suspended on Wednesday as the sponsor for the $866
million IPO said the deal was hit by weak markets.
The sponsor, ARA Asset Management, part-owned by
Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing's Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd
, said there had been "a marked change in investor
sentiment given the recent after-market performance of several
IPOs and a gradual worsening of the overall market conditions".
The decision followed a spate of weak market debuts for IPOs
in Southeast Asia, including Religare Health Trust,
which owns hospital-related assets of India's Fortis <FOHE.NS..
It has fallen about 11 percent below its IPO price since its
debut on Oct 19.
Pay-TV firm Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd, the
region's most high-profile deal recently, also surpised with a
weak debut last week.
In other deals, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd
on Wednesday priced Hong Kong's largest public
offering in three months at the bottom of the range in a further
sign of tough times for new listings.
"In general, this weakness has been driven by lacklustre
earnings results by large global corporations in the United
States and Europe," ARA said in a statement.
ARA had planned to inject three Chinese office and retail
properties in Nanjing, Dalian and Shanghai into the trust.
"We looked at the book at the end of the day. The demand was
there but the demand was not such that we could allocate a
transaction which we were comfortable to say would trade
strongly in the aftermarket," said Cheun Hon Ho, head of equity
capital markets for Southeast Asia at Macquarie, one of the
book-runners on the deal.
Dynasty had planned to offer between 893.2 million and 900.8
million units to investors at 4.40 to 4.70 yuan each, or S$0.855
to S$0.915 each, raising as much as 5.41 billion yuan ($865.88
million).
DBS Group, Standard Chartered and
Macquarie are the joint global coordinators, underwriters and
issue managers for the IPO.