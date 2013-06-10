* Company says safety database needs additional patients
* Analysts say additional study required
* Shares fall 30 percent
June 10 Dynavax Technologies Corp said
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration asked for additional
safety data on its experimental hepatitis B vaccine potentially
delaying its approval and sending its shares down as much as 30
percent.
Analysts said the company will be required to conduct an
additional trial on Heplisav - Dynavax's most advanced clinical
candidate.
Cowen and Co analyst Phil Nadeau said the outcome of
Dynavax' meeting with the FDA was disappointing.
"We project a 2016 Heplisav launch and that Dynavax must
spend over $300 million in R&D prior to Heplisav's approval,"
Nadeau said in a note.
He was expecting Heplisav to be approved for use in a
limited population of hepatitis B patients next year.
Shares of the Berkeley, California-based company touched a
near three-year low of $1.72 in early trade, but recovered
slightly to trade down 28 percent at $1.75 on the Nasdaq.
Dynavax said it would meet with the FDA shortly to discuss
the protocol for collecting additional safety data, which it
expects to include in its current approval application.
The FDA denied approval for Heplisav in February saying the
safety data provided by the company was insufficient to support
an approval.
"We believe the FDA reasonably understands that a safety
study designed to include say 30,000 patients is not
economically feasible for a small company like Dynavax," CEO
Eddie Gray said on a conference call on Monday.
Gray, however, added that obtaining additional safety data
at a scale roughly consistent with that discussed by the FDA's
advisory committee was possible.
The advisory committee said in November that data from
10,000 or more ethnically diverse patients from a higher risk
population would support the vaccine's benefits.
Dynavax had included data from 5,845 patients in its
marketing application.
The company has two other therapies in early-stage
development. It is collaborating with GlaxoSmithKline Plc
for a therapy for autoimmune disorders and inflammatory
diseases. It is also jointly developing an asthma treatment with
AstraZeneca Plc.