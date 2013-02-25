UPDATE 1-Linde chairman in last-ditch Praxair appeal to board members
* Minister says merger will not succeed without workers' support (Releads on chairman's appeal to board members)
Feb 25 U.S. health regulators denied approval to Dynavax Technologies Inc's adult hepatitis B vaccine in its current form and asked for more data to evaluate the vaccine's safety.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration indicated it was willing to have discussions for a more restricted use of the vaccine Heplisav, Dynavax said in a statement.
* Minister says merger will not succeed without workers' support (Releads on chairman's appeal to board members)
WASHINGTON, May 31 President Donald Trump will follow through on a campaign pledge to pull the United States out of a global pact to fight climate change, a source briefed on the decision told Reuters, a move that promises to deepen a rift with U.S. allies.