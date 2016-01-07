BRIEF-Erin Energy announces results of annual meeting of shareholders held on May 17
* Erin Energy - announced results of co's annual meeting of shareholders held on May 17, 2017 and changes to board of directors and management team
Jan 7 Dynavax Technologies Corp said its experimental hepatitis B vaccine was found to be safe and effective in a late-stage study, sending its shares up 9.4 percent in premarket trading.
The vaccine, HEPLISAV-B, was more effective than a currently marketed vaccine, Engerix-B, the drug developer said on Thursday.
The response rate in type 2 diabetes patients who received HEPLISAV-B was 90 percent, compared with 65.1 percent of those receiving Engerix-B.
The company said it plans to resubmit the marketing application for the vaccine by the end of March. An earlier application was rejected by the FDA in February 2013.
Dynavax's shares closed at $21.18 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
May 18 European private equity investor Silverfleet Capital said it made four hires to its investment team in London, Munich and Paris.