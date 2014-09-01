BRIEF-Moscow Exchange to delist Razgulay Group
* Says to delist Razgulay Group as of May 12 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qepFqn
Sept 1 Guangdong Dynavolt Power Technology Co Ltd
* Says signs strategic agreement with Tongji University Automotive Design & Research Institute Co Ltd on new energy vehicles development
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1vDfaws
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says to delist Razgulay Group as of May 12 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qepFqn
* Says to delist UTinet as of May 12 due to bankruptcy Source text: http://bit.ly/2qepFqn