By Mike Gambale and Natalie Harrison

NEW YORK, Oct 10 (IFR) - US power company Dynegy looks set to price its new $5.1bn high-yield acquisition finance bond Friday wider than first expected due to a surge in market volatility over the past few days.

The single B rated issuer set price talk this morning at 6.75% area on a minimum US$2bn five-year non-call 2.5; 7.375% area on a US$1.5-2.0bn eight-year non-call four; and 7.75% area on a US$1.0-1.5bn 10-year non-call five.

Leads had initially whispered the three-tranche trade - the biggest on the high-yield calendar for the rest of this year - at whispers of 6.5% area for a 5.25-year non-call 2.5, low 7% for an 8NC4 and 7.50% area for a 10NC5.

The shortest tranche now has a five-year maturity, rather than 5.25 years.

Banking sources close to the trade indicated Thursday that books were oversubscribed but that it was expected to price with a higher yield to compensate investors for volatility in the credit market, and in the energy sector in particular.

Energy bonds have performed badly all week - spreads widened 43bp from Monday to Thursday, according to BAML data.

Market conditions on Friday could also be choppy, with the HY CDX 22 index about an eighth of a point lower. It fell about three-quarters of a point to 106.3 Thursday.

Morgan Stanley is lead-left on the Dynegy deal, announced late Tuesday, which will partly finance the acquisition of coal and gas assets from Duke Energy and private equity firm Energy Capital Partners for US$6.25bn.

