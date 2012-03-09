* Examiner: Pre-bankruptcy coal asset transfer fraudulent
By Jonathan Stempel
March 9 A court-appointed examiner said
Dynegy Inc harmed creditors by fraudulently transferring
some coal-powered plant assets to itself before putting a unit
into bankruptcy, and urged that the transfer be reversed.
Dynegy shares tumbled as much as 49.2 percent following
examiner Susheel Kirpalani's issuance late Friday morning of his
report on the events leading to the bankruptcy of the
independent power producer's Dynegy Holdings LLC unit.
While Kirpalani said Dynegy Holdings can win court approval
of a Chapter 11 plan, his findings could undermine support for
or derail its planned restructuring of more than $4 billion of
debt.
It could also spur a push for Dynegy Inc to move the coal
assets, which its board had valued at $1.25 billion, back to
Dynegy Holdings. This could make the parent company, which did
not seek court protection, less valuable.
The transfer took place two months before Dynegy Holdings
filed for bankruptcy protection last Nov. 7.
"Throughout the planning and execution of the prepetition
restructuring, the Dynegy Inc board favored paths that benefited
Dynegy Inc and its stockholders to the detriment of Dynegy
Holdings and its creditors," Kirpalani wrote in a 173-page
report filed with the U.S. bankruptcy court in Poughkeepsie, New
York.
Examiners work for the benefit of creditors, shareholders
and the bankruptcy estate, and may investigate such allegations
as dishonesty, fraud, incompetence and mismanagement.
Katy Sullivan, a Dynegy spokeswoman, said the Houston-based
company is reviewing the report. Dynegy Holdings has said it
hopes to emerge from bankruptcy in the summer. The next hearing
in the case is scheduled for Monday.
Dynegy had put the holding company into bankruptcy with the
backing of some bondholders.
But other bondholders had objected to the unusual
restructuring, saying it would protect Dynegy Inc shareholders
including billionaire financier Carl Icahn, the Seneca Capital
Investments LP hedge fund, and Franklin Resources Inc's
Franklin Advisers unit at their expense. Bondholders typically
rank ahead of shareholders in order of priority in bankruptcies.
In afternoon trading, Dynegy shares were down 43 cents, or
36.4 percent, at 75 cents, after earlier falling to 60 cents.
They traded at $2.95 at the time of the bankruptcy filing.
Dynegy Holdings bond prices rose roughly two to three cents
on the dollar, trading between 66 cents and 71 cents on the
dollar, according to bond pricing service Trace.
"ACTUAL FRAUDULENT TRANSFER"
In his report, Kirpalani said many Dynegy officials had been
ignorant of the significance to creditors of transferring the
coal assets known as CoalCo, while others "knew exactly what was
happening" and that Dynegy Holdings creditors could be harmed.
He also said many directors sat on both entities' boards,
creating potential conflicts of interest. The examiner said it
would be contrary to public policy to let a majority of Dynegy
Holdings' directors stay in their roles.
"Reduced to its essence, the transaction transferred
hundreds of millions of dollars away from Dynegy's creditors in
favor of its stockholders," Kirpalani wrote.
"The conveyance of CoalCo to Dynegy was an actual fraudulent
transfer ... and a breach of fiduciary duty" by Dynegy Holdings
directors, he added.
Icahn, Seneca and Franklin owned roughly one-third of Dynegy
Inc shares prior to the bankruptcy, according to the report.
Icahn, a Seneca spokesman and a Franklin spokeswoman did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
The appointment of an examiner had been sought by a US
Bancorp unit, US Bank NA, that represents bondholders in
connection with leases associated with Dynegy Holdings' purchase
of two electric power generating plants in Newburgh, New York.
US Bank has claimed that Dynegy Holdings' board knew the
asset transfers were unfair. George Davis, a lawyer for US Bank,
did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Kirpalani is chairman of the bankruptcy and restructuring
group at the law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, and was
appointed examiner by the U.S. Trustee's office in January.
Examiners' reports have derailed other bankruptcies. For
example, an agreement to help Tribune Co exit
bankruptcy collapsed in July 2010 after an examiner identified
possible claims tied to that publisher's $8.2 billion leveraged
buyout. Tribune remains in Chapter 11.
In 2001, Dynegy canceled plans to buy Enron Corp as the
business and finances of its larger rival deteriorated rapidly.
The case is In re: Dynegy Holdings LLC et al, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-38111.