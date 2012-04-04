April 4 Dynegy Inc said on Wednesday it has resolved disputes with many creditors of a unit it recently put into bankruptcy, a key step toward enabling that unit to emerge from Chapter 11.

The independent power company said it has reached an agreement in principle with creditors holding more than $2.5 billion of claims against its Dynegy Holdings LLC unit, which filed for bankruptcy protection on Nov. 7.

It said the agreement "contemplates the resolution of all disputes, claims and causes of action" between the unit and the parent company, which is not under bankruptcy protection.