* Dynegy says bankruptcy examiner's report deficient
* Examiner: Unit's transfer of coal assets fraudulent
* Icahn, Seneca, Franklin are major Dynegy shareholders
* Shares of Dynegy rise 19.8 pct, following tumble last week
By Jonathan Stempel and Tanya Agrawal
March 16 Dynegy Inc rejected an
independent examiner's finding that it fraudulently shielded
some assets from creditors before putting a unit into
bankruptcy, signaling a possible prolonged court battle for the
large independent power company.
Responding to a stinging report by court-appointed examiner
Susheel Kirpalani, Dynegy said it acted properly in taking some
coal-powered plant assets from its Dynegy Holdings LLC unit in
exchange for a $1.25 billion undertaking on Sept. 1. Dynegy
Holdings filed for Chapter 11 protection on Nov. 7.
The examiner had called the swap an "actual fraudulent
transfer," and said the "illiquid, unsecured, highly unusual"
undertaking did not give Dynegy Holdings sufficient value.
In his March 9 report, Kirpalani also said some directors
who approved the swap did not understand it or had conflicts of
interest, and that several should be replaced.
Shares of Dynegy fell 35.6 percent that day.
"Dynegy is both troubled and disappointed by the examiner's
report as we continue to believe our restructuring activities
benefited all stakeholders and were conducted in the proper
manner," Chief Executive Robert Flexon said in a statement.
Dynegy's shares were up 19.8 percent at 75 cents on Friday
morning.
The bankruptcy was intended to restructure more than $4
billion of debt, but Dynegy Holdings creditors said it benefited
shareholders of the Houston-based parent at their expense.
These shareholders included billionaire financier Carl
Icahn, the Seneca Capital Investments LP hedge fund, and
Franklin Resources Inc's Franklin Advisers unit. They
collectively held about one-third of Dynegy's shares.
Dynegy on Friday said it "remains committed to working with
all creditor groups to reach a consensual restructuring
agreement that is beneficial to all stakeholders."
On Monday the federal government asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge
Cecelia Morris in Poughkeepsie, New York, to appoint a trustee
for Dynegy Holdings, "based at a minimum on gross mismanagement
by current management."
A trustee reviews a debtor's business and can bring actions
against a debtor to recover property for the bankruptcy estate.
An examiner may investigate allegations such as dishonesty,
fraud, incompetence and mismanagement. Both work for the benefit
of creditors and the estate.
Dynegy on Friday said the examiner's report improperly
assumed that Dynegy Holdings was insolvent at the time the coal
assets were transferred.
The directors believed otherwise, and their "thoughtful"
decision making cannot be second-guessed in light of a looming
debt default at the time, Dynegy added.
"It is surprising that the examiner could reach conclusions
with such certitude about bad intent, breaches of fiduciary duty
and unfitness to serve on the board of directors of a
non-debtor," J. Christopher Shore, a lawyer for Dynegy, wrote in
a Friday court filing.
Dynegy Holdings' bankruptcy filing came 10 years after
Dynegy Inc tried but then abandoned a bid to buy larger rival
Enron Corp, which filed for bankruptcy in December 2001.
The case is In re: Dynegy Holdings LLC et al, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-38111.