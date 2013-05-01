By Jeanine Prezioso and Scott DiSavino
NEW YORK May 1 Commodity trading merchant
Castleton Commodities International LLC (CCI) said on Wednesday
it had completed the purchase of a 1,210 megawatt (MW) natural
gas and fuel oil-fired electric power plant from Dynegy.
The purchase promises to give the newly minted commodity
trading firm access to lucrative New York power markets, one New
York-based power trader said on Wednesday.
Castleton declined to comment on the acquisition beyond
what it said in a press release on Wednesday.
In December, Dynegy announced as part of a U.S. Bankruptcy
Court-supervised auction sales process plans to sell two of its
plants, including the Roseton plant to Louis Dreyfus Highbridge
Energy LLC (LDH Energy) for $19.5 million.
Castleton bought and renamed the former Louis Dreyfus
Highbridge Energy, which was majority owned by French commodity
conglomerate Louis Dreyfus Group in October.
The Roseton facility is located in Newburgh, New York, about
60 miles north of New York City, has two 600-MW units built in
1974 and can use natural gas or oil to generate steam to turn a
turbine.
Power prices in the Hudson Valley, where Roseton is located,
are higher than the rest of upstate New York, and Castleton can
make money selling power into the market as it waits on the
potential shutdown of Entergy Corp's 2,037-MW Indian
Point nuclear plant by 2016, the trader said.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wants Indian Point to shut
when its operating licenses expire in 2013 and 2015. He has put
in motion plans to replace the power if the plant shuts.
If that happens, the Roseton site, which already has access
to a natural gas pipeline and transmission lines, will be much
more valuable for the construction of a new plant, the trader
added.
This is CCI's third power generation asset acquisition and
the company "will continue to pursue additional investments in
this space," said Herbert Quan, vice president in the firm's
asset investments business in the press release.
The Stamford, Connecticut-based company has been in energy
asset acquisition mode since the beginning of the year.
In January, Castleton announced that it had acquired 180 oil
and gas wells, 150,000 net acres in mineral leases, a gas
processing facility and a 262-mile gas gathering system from
Houston-based Patara Oil & Gas.
In February, it announced plans to acquire and operate more
than 500 natural gas wells, some 44,400 acres in mineral leases
and 200 miles of related gathering and transport pipelines in
Tuscaloosa County, Alabama called Robinson's Bend Field from
Constellation Energy Partners LLC.
Castleton is partly owned by DF Energy Acquisition LLC, a
private investment vehicle owned by Glenn Dubin. Dubin also
co-founded hedge fund Highbridge Capital Management, which he
sold to JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Investment manager Paul Tudor Jones who owns Tudor
Investment Corp, also has a stake in Castleton through an
investment vehicle created through a family trust. The same is
true for hedge fund manager Timothy Barakett and the chairman
and CEO of Continental Grain Company, Paul Fribourg.