Oct 1 Dynegy Inc said on Monday that
it has emerged from Chapter 11, less than a month after the
power producer said it won court approval of its bankruptcy
plan.
The company will have approximately $800 million in
liquidity in the form of cash and will have eliminated more than
$4 billion in debt through the Chapter 11 process, the company
said in a statement.
Creditors of Dynegy Inc and its Dynegy Holdings LLC unit had
voted overwhelmingly in favor of their joint bankruptcy
reorganization plan.
Dynegy Holdings filed for protection from creditors last
Nov. 7, burdened by costly power plant leases and amid a dispute
over whether its parent had acted properly two months earlier in
taking about $1.25 billion of its coal-powered plant assets.
[ID : nL2E8K5D73]
Dynegy Inc, which will have approximately 100 million shares
outstanding after the reorganization, is expected to begin
trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Oct. 3 under the
symbol "DYN".