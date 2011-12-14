Dec 14 Dynegy Holdings, a unit of energy producer Dynegy Inc, entered into a settlement with the Public Service Enterprise Group Inc that had filed for dismissal of the company's bankruptcy motion.

In November, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, owner of two power plants leased to Dynegy Holdings, said in a complaint that Dynegy put its subsidiary into bankruptcy as part of a scheme to break its leases and fraudulently benefit its investors such as billionaire Carl Icahn

Under the terms of the agreement, PSEG's rights and claims were settled in return for allowing its affiliate Resources Capital Management (RCM) Corp an unsecured claim of $110 million against Dynegy Holdings.

Dynegy also agreed to pay $7.5 million in cash to RCM or its unit within 5 days, the company said in a filing with SEC.

Dynegy Holdings LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in November to restructure expensive leases on power plants and lighten its debt load.