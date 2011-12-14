Dec 14 Dynegy Holdings, a unit of energy
producer Dynegy Inc, entered into a settlement with the
Public Service Enterprise Group Inc that had filed for
dismissal of the company's bankruptcy motion.
In November, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, owner of
two power plants leased to Dynegy Holdings, said in a complaint
that Dynegy put its subsidiary into bankruptcy as part of a
scheme to break its leases and fraudulently benefit its
investors such as billionaire Carl Icahn
Under the terms of the agreement, PSEG's rights and claims
were settled in return for allowing its affiliate Resources
Capital Management (RCM) Corp an unsecured claim of $110 million
against Dynegy Holdings.
Dynegy also agreed to pay $7.5 million in cash to RCM or its
unit within 5 days, the company said in a filing with SEC.
Dynegy Holdings LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in
November to restructure expensive leases on power plants and
lighten its debt load.