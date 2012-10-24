LONDON Oct 24 British appliance maker Dyson
said on Wednesday it had launched legal proceedings against
Bosch in the UK, accusing the German manufacturer of
illegally acquiring its technology.
Information about the high-speed digital motors used in its
vacuum cleaners and hand dryers had been passed to Bosch by a
"mole" working at Dyson's Malmesbury factory in the southwest of
England, the UK company said.
Bosch said it was trying to establish what had happened and
it regretted that Dyson had begun legal proceedings.
The British manufacturer, run by inventor James Dyson, is
known for pioneering home appliances such as a bagless vacuum
cleaner, bladeless fan and heatless hand dryer.
It said the employee involved was a motors engineer who had
previously worked for Bosch and was being paid by the German
company to get information.
Dyson said it had dismissed the employee earlier this year
over the allegations, but gave no further information about the
worker.
"Bosch's vice-president for engineering employed a Dyson
engineer and benefited from our confidential know-how and
expertise," Mark Taylor, Dyson's research and development
director, said in a statement.
He said Dyson had spent over 15 years and 100 million pounds
($160 million) developing its motors and the company was
"demanding the immediate return of our intellectual property".
In response, Bosch said the former employee had worked for
its lawn and garden company and not at its vacuum cleaner or
hand dryers section.
"Bosch has sought to establish the full details of what
occurred, including attempting to establish from Dyson what, if
any, confidential information supposedly passed between Bosch
and Dyson", the company said.
"Bosch regrets that Dyson has chosen to issue legal
proceedings and a press statement at this stage, but will
continue to act in the appropriate way".