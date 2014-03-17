LONDON, March 17 Vacuum cleaner maker Dyson said
it was recalling up to 1 million fan heaters because of a fire
risk, delivering a blow to the British company known for
technological innovation.
The company launched its 'Air Multiplier' fans, which do not
have the blades visible in conventional devices, in 2009. A
heater version of the fan followed in 2011. Only the heater
versions are affected, the company said.
Dyson chief executive Max Conze said on Monday: "We have
sold a million heaters around the world; we have seen a small
number short-circuit, which in four cases resulted in contained
burning.
"Although there have been no instances of personal injury
or damage to property, it's four too many. So we are working
with the relevant regulatory bodies and preparing for a
voluntary recall."
The company said customers should visit the
website www.dysonrecall.com for instructions.
Dyson was founded by James Dyson, who developed a vacuum
cleaner based on cyclone technology that did away with the bags
that collected dirt in conventional machines.
The company, based in Malmesbury, southern England, holds
over 3,000 patents for over 500 inventions, and it devices are
sold in more 65 countries.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)