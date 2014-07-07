FRANKFURT, July 7 DZ Bank, the
unlisted wholesale bank serving Germany's large cooperative
banking sector, completed a 1.5-billion-euro ($2 billion)
capital increase to reinforce its equity reserves ahead of a
European Central Bank stress test to conclude later this year.
The bank will lift its core equity tier one ratio, a measure
of capital strength watched by regulators including the ECB, to
over 10 percent with the new capital, versus 8.9 percent
reported at the end of 2013, the bank said in a statement on
Monday.
DZ Bank placed around 187 million new shares with its
cooperative bank owners at 7.90 euros per share, raising 1.477
billion euros, the bank said.
DZ, which provides wholesale, clearing and product services
to around 900 cooperative banks, competes with the likes of
Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank for
commercial and retail clients.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
