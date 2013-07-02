(Recasts, adds details)
By Reem Shamseddine and Amena Bakr
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/DUBAI, July 2 Saudi Aramco
plans to develop two less productive areas of major oilfields,
industry sources said, as Riyadh takes care to maintain excess
capacity for the long term, even while non-OPEC oil supplies are
on the rise.
The plan to increase capacity from Khurais and Shaybah by a
total of 550,000 barrels per day (bpd) by 2017 will take the
strain off Ghawar, the world's largest conventional oilfield,
two sources familiar with the plans said.
Such projects are not intended to raise Saudi production
capacity beyond the current stated 12.5 million bpd, Saudi oil
officials have previously said.
After pumping its biggest fields at near record rates to
make up for lost supplies from Libya and Iran over the last two
years, the kingdom wants to focus on less productive fields to
ease pressure on aging reservoirs to help keep their output
robust.
"The targeted area includes the two fields south of Khurais,
Abu Jiffan and Mazalij, which are smaller complex fields that
have not produced much oil in past years," Sadad al-Husseini, a
former top executive at Saudi Aramco, said.
"As for Shaybah field, they want to mainly raise production
from the south where the reservoir is less productive and to
gather large volumes of additional natural gas liquids, which
are recovered from the associated gas."
By 2017, Saudi Aramco aims to boost capacity at Khurais by
300,000 bpd to 1.5 million bpd and at Shaybah by 250,000 bpd to
1 million bpd, the sources said.
The company could not immediately be reached for comment.
Saudi Arabia had planned in 2008 to increase production
capacity to 15 million bpd but then put the plan on hold after
the financial crisis.
A surge in North American unconventional oil over the last
few years, meanwhile, has taken pressure off Riyadh. Officials
now say there is no plan to expand beyond the kingdom's current
capacity.
Aramco is still investing in new production projects,
however, to increase its options and take pressure off big
fields such as Ghawar and Abqaiq that have been the main source
of wealth for the economy for decades.
Husseini said the expansion plans would require new oil and
gas processing facilities and a dedicated pipeline to transport
natural gas liquids from Shaybah.
Aramco completed a large capacity expansion plan in
2009-2010, which included the start-up of Khurais and the
expansion of Shaybah to 750,000 bpd.
Khurais contains highly prized Arab Light crude, which is
easily converted into transport fuels.
(Editing by Jane Baird)