FRANKFURT Jan 17 German cooperative lender DZ
Bank has warned its member institutes that it may have
to raise capital by 500 million euros ($665 million) this year.
Unlisted DZ, which acts as the umbrella organisation for
around 900 cooperative banks, blamed stricter bank rules for
causing the potential shortfall, according to a letter which was
seen by Reuters.
"Whether or not we need to ask member institutes for help
beyond this, remains to be seen," said the letter, which was
sent to member banks and signed by Chief Executive Wolfgang
Kirsch.
Manager Magazin was first to report the existence of the
letter.
In November, Kirsch said the bank was waiting for a signal
from regulators about whether its capital cushion was sufficient
even after risky assets were re-evaluated using stricter
measurement criteria.
Under new Basel safety rules, lenders need to have a core
Tier One capital ratio of 7 percent by 2019.
At the time, the umbrella organisation for Germany's
cooperative banks was also waiting to find out what the capital
surcharge is for a national systemically relevant bank like DZ.
Another question mark for DZ is whether regulators agree
with the Frankfurt-based lender's view on core capital after it
switches from German accounting rules to the internationally
recognised IFRS standard beginning 2014.
At the time, DZ Bank, which reported a profit before tax of
515 million euros in the first half of 2012, continued to expect
a full-year result above 1 billion euros, Kirsch said.
($1 = 0.7521 euros)
(Reporting By Philipp Halstrick; Writing by Edward Taylor;
Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)