Oct 28 DuPont, the biggest U.S. chemicals producer by market value, reported a 52 percent jump in quarterly profit as operating margins rose in five of its seven businesses.

Net income attributable to DuPont rose to $433 million, or 47 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $285 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell 3 percent to $7.51 billion. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka and Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)