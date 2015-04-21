April 21 Chemical conglomerate DuPont reported a 28 percent fall in first-quarter profit, hurt by a strong dollar.

Net income attributable to DuPont fell to $1.03 billion, or $1.13 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $1.44 billion, or $1.54 per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell 9 percent to $9.17 billion.

The company raised its quarterly dividend to 49 cents per share from 47 cents. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)