UPDATE 1-Fertilizer maker CF Industries' profit beats estimates
May 3 U.S. nitrogen fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc reported a better-than-expected adjusted profit on Wednesday, as higher production offset lower fertilizer prices.
April 21 Chemical conglomerate DuPont reported a 28 percent fall in first-quarter profit, hurt by a strong dollar.
Net income attributable to DuPont fell to $1.03 billion, or $1.13 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $1.44 billion, or $1.54 per share, a year earlier.
Sales fell 9 percent to $9.17 billion.
The company raised its quarterly dividend to 49 cents per share from 47 cents. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
TORONTO, May 3 Canada's main stock index retreated on Wednesday as lower commodity prices weighed on resource stocks, while negative sentiment around troubled Home Capital Group Inc spilled over into the broader financial sector.