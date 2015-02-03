(Corrects to show Myers is a former GE Asset Management CEO
instead of currently in the position, paragraph 7)
By Mike Stone
Feb 3 DuPont has interviewed activist
investment firm Trian Fund Management LP's slate of directors,
including its founder Nelson Peltz, according to people familiar
with the matter, a step that could lead to a compromise with the
chemical company over the composition of its board.
DuPont hosted the interviews at its Wilmington, Delaware,
headquarters last week, the people said, asking not to be
identified because the meetings were confidential.
Representatives for DuPont and Trian declined to comment.
Trian announced its intent to nominate its Chief Executive
Peltz and three others to DuPont's board in a Jan. 8 letter to
the company. While DuPont has said it would review the
nominations, the interviews represent the first sign that DuPont
is taking concrete steps to assess their candidacy.
However, there is no certainty discussions between Trian and
DuPont will lead to either an enlarged board of directors or a
settlement whereby all or some of Peltz's nominees would join
DuPont's 13-member board.
Trian has put John Myers, Arthur Winkleblack, Robert Zatta
and Peltz forward for election to DuPont's board at the
company's 2015 annual general meeting.
Zatta has been acting CEO of specialty chemicals maker
Rockwood Holdings Inc since July 2014 and Winkleblack is on the
boards of consumer goods maker Church & Dwight Co Inc
and RTI International Metals Inc. Myers is a former CEO
of GE Asset Management, a General Electric Co subsidiary.
In a September letter Peltz penned to DuPont, he called for
the company to split itself up and said there was room for as
much as $4 billion in cost cuts.
DuPont, on the other hand, has repeatedly extolled the
benefits of keeping its units together. It has however announced
plans to spin off its performance chemical business, which makes
materials such as Teflon and represents nearly 20 percent of its
revenue.
Trian and investment funds it manages own 24.3 million
DuPont shares, equivalent to a 2.68 percent stake currently
worth about $1.8 billion.
DuPont has yet to present its recommended slate of director
nominees for the 2015 annual meeting or set a date for that
meeting.
If DuPont does not incorporate Peltz's candidates into its
own "recommended" slate, Peltz could undertake a costly proxy
contest and run his alternative slate of directors.
In announcing its quarterly earnings on Jan. 27, DuPont said
its sales fell short of expectations due to the strengthening
dollar.
